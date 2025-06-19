I-T conducts raids at Savoury Sea Shell outlets in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at multiple outlets of Savoury Sea Shell, a popular restaurant chain in Chennai. Sources said officials from the I-T department’s Kerala wing carried out simultaneous searches in Velachery, Kandanchavadi, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam on OMR, and Thousand Lights.

The searches began around 7 am. Employees said the restaurants remained shut through the day. Founded in 1999 by Kunhi Moosa, a native of Thalassery in Kerala, Savoury Sea Shell has grown into a regional chain with over 20 branches across South India and the UAE. It has outlets in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, various cities in Kerala, and in the Gulf region. I-T officials are yet to issue a statement on the nature of the search or whether it is linked to a broader investigation.