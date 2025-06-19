L&T fined Rs 1 crore over death of biker in Chennai Metro girder collapse, four officials sacked

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro has been fined ₹1 crore after an internal inquiry by Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) found the company responsible for the collapse of two I-girders near its Manapakkam headquarters, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
A senior CMRL official confirmed that the inquiry report held both the contractor (L&T) and the General Consultant (GC) primarily responsible for the incident. Following this, L&T was penalised ₹1 crore.
Two key L&T personnel — the Chief Safety Manager (ESHS) and the Senior ESHS Manager — were found to have been directly accountable and have been terminated from service. Similarly, the General Consultant, tasked with supervision, was found secondarily responsible, a CMRL release stated.
“Action has also been taken against the Safety Engineer and the Senior Deputy Resident Engineer under the General Consultant. Both have been dismissed,” the official added.
The collapse triggered a full-scale safety audit of Chennai Metro’s entire elevated network. According to CMRL, the incident occurred when one of the temporary supports — known as A-frames — gave way. These steel structures, shaped like the letter “A”, are typically used to hold girders in place before they are permanently secured.
The girders were locked in place using metal fastening devices or buckles meant to prevent movement due to wind, vibration, or other disturbances. “The buckles gave way, resulting in the collapse,” the official said.
The collapsed girders were part of the elevated section between Koyambedu and Ullagaram, under construction as part of Corridor 5 — a 47-km stretch from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur with 44 stations. Of the approximately 2,500 girders planned for this package, around 700 have been installed so far.