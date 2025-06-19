L&T fined Rs 1 crore over death of biker in Chennai Metro girder collapse, four officials sacked

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro has been fined ₹1 crore after an internal inquiry by Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) found the company responsible for the collapse of two I-girders near its Manapakkam headquarters, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

A senior CMRL official confirmed that the inquiry report held both the contractor (L&T) and the General Consultant (GC) primarily responsible for the incident. Following this, L&T was penalised ₹1 crore.

Two key L&T personnel — the Chief Safety Manager (ESHS) and the Senior ESHS Manager — were found to have been directly accountable and have been terminated from service. Similarly, the General Consultant, tasked with supervision, was found secondarily responsible, a CMRL release stated.

“Action has also been taken against the Safety Engineer and the Senior Deputy Resident Engineer under the General Consultant. Both have been dismissed,” the official added.