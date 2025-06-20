Exotic monkeys, tortoises seized at Chennai airport, one held

CHENNAI: The Customs officials of Chennai international airport foiled a bid to smuggle two exotic monkeys and seven tortoises by a passenger who came from Thailand on Wednesday night.

An official release said upon checking the checked-in trolley bag of an Indian male passenger, who arrived on the Thai Airways flight, the officials found a two ventilated carry bags and a small cloth bag concealed under layers of confectionery items.

On closer inspection, movements were noticed inside the ventilated bags. Further scrutiny revealed two live monkeys of different species - each hidden in a separate carry bags - and seven tortoises wrapped inside the taped cloth bag.

The animals were deported to Thailand. Customs said import of such wildlife without valid authorisation is prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Customs Act, 1962, and the CITES regulations governing international trade in endangered species.