MGM hospital doctors give child from Odisha a new lease of life

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital recently performed an Aendoscopic skull base surgery on a one-year-old child from Odisha with an extremely rare condition of brain herniation inside the nose, that occurs in approximately 1 in 10,000 cases.

According to a press release, a transnasal endoscopic repair of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak was performed using duragen, a collagen based biomaterial, instead of a traditional autograft. The patient was discharged 48 hours post-surgery.

The child had been experiencing multiple episodes of brain fever, persistent CSF leakage and complete nasal blockage for nearly six months, due to a congenital skull base defect, a rare condition, where the base of the skull does not fully develop during the growth period, the release said.