Multiplex at airport: Madras HC tells AAI to maintain status quo

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to maintain status quo until a decision is taken on the representation from PVR Inox seeking to allow continuing its operations of screening movies in its cinema hall in the commercial building attached to the multi-level car parking on the Chennai airport premises.

The multiplex cinema operator is entangled in litigations after its sub-licensing agreement (for a period of about 13 years) with the lease holder for the Aerohub — Meenambal Realty Private Limited — was prematurely terminated following AAI’s decision not to permit the theatre within the airport premises.

PVR Inox approached the HC with the prayer for directing AAI to permit it to continue its operations by considering a representation submitted to it last month. The court recently disposed of the petition with the direction to maintain status quo until a decision was taken by AAI on the representation seeking to consider its plea for permitting screening of movies as per the relevant provisions of the agreement.

After obtaining all necessary clearances from the concerned authorities, PVR Inox started its operations in February 2023. But within four months, AAI intimated its decision to close the cinema hall.