International Day of Yoga: A serene practice in the silver years

Now it’s part of her daily rhythm and part of a growing movement of older adults for whom yoga came late, but stayed for good.

One of them is A Gnanamani, a retired professional, who joined the class seven months ago. “After I retired, I heard about it. I joined it,” he says. “They start exactly at 5.30 in the morning. Very sincere people.” Yoga, he says, has brought a lot of improvements. “I’m more relaxed. Even my breathing feels better.” But it’s not a quick fix. “If we don’t keep doing it, the body won’t cooperate.”

He’s become an advocate for the practice in his neighbourhood. “I’ve already helped four people join. I’m not a teacher, but I can offer some guidance. It’s a good programme.”

Unlike younger enthusiasts scrolling through yoga tutorials online, Gnanamani prefers the old-school approach. “I have a yoga guidebook from my teacher. I don’t know much online, but I follow what he says.”