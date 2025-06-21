Man picked up by cops for questioning tries to flee in Chennai, injured

CHENNAI: A migrant worker, taken in for questioning by the Velachery police, is undergoing treatment in a government hospital after he allegedly tried to escape by jumping off the terrace of a building on Wednesday.

The worker, Raja (30), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was picked up by a police patrol team near Vijayanagar in Velachery on Wednesday after they received a complaint about a person roaming in the locality with a piece of cloth wrapped around his face.

Police said he was questioned in the Velachery police station but they were unable to understand as he spoke only in Hindi. An hour later, he said he wanted to use the toilet and was allowed to do so.

However, he ran to the terrace of the three-storey building and tried to flee by jumping on to a tree nearby. In his hurry, the police said, he didn’t realise that the branch couldn’t take his weight and it snapped, which brought him to a steep fall causing a head injury. He was later taken to a hospital. Police reviewed the CCTV footage to check if he had attempted suicide, but found he was trying to escape.