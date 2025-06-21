Pondy Bazaar to get musical with On The Streets of Chennai

Mayor R Priya will officially launch the event. Additionally, at the venue, the audience members can leave a public message on a canvas and dance to cinema, indie, classical and western songs performed. “We have various sessions where all kids will be performing, one with all girls, indie artistes, and towards the end, a sing-along session along with the public is planned,” adds Senthil.

As a prelude to this massive celebration, the community had events lined up from June 14. Some of the events included a workshop on vocal health, an open mic for the general public, a special show for kids, and ‘artum paatum’, where art and music interplayed. The week-long events were conducted by On the Streets with the GCC. Senthil shares, “GCC has been a major part in getting the whole initiative of spreading smiles and happiness on the streets.”

Visit Pondy Bazaar today and become a part of the mission to make Chennai the 'Street Music Capital' of the world.