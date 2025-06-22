Ennore residents want liquor shop near bus depot relocated

CHENNAI: Commuters and residents in Ennore have raised concerns over the presence of a Tasmac liquor outlet on Kathivakkam High School Road, opposite Ennore bus depot. With several schools situated along the stretch and the bus terminus witnessing heavy pedestrian traffic, particularly during peak hours, the public are urging the government to relocate the outlet elsewhere.

When TNIE visited the spot, the Ennore bus depot was undergoing renovation work, forcing several buses to be parked on the roadside. The passengers were also seen waiting for buses on the already narrow stretch. Residents said the Tasmac outlet located opposite the bus depot is often crowded with customers, who are sometimes inebriated, inconveniencing the public and further contributing to the road congestion.

Residents said with over 50,000 people living in the area, the Ennore bus terminal is a key transit point used by women office goers, school, and college students every day. They alleged the outlet operates illegally round the clock, posing serious safety concerns, particularly for women waiting at the terminal.

A shopkeeper who wished to remain anonymous said, “Frequent disturbances from inebriated people cause discomfort, especially to women, who often seek refuge in nearby tea shops until their bus arrives.”

The Chennai Middle School in Kathivakkam, run by the city corporation, is located just 180m from the outlet. Some private schools are also located on the stretch. Commuters pointed out that students often have to access the Ennore bus depot while commuting to and from school. “The Ennore bus depot at Kathivakkam is a high-footfall zone throughout the day, and the presence of a liquor shop here seems to be inappropriate,” said a 33-year-old daily commuter. Social activist Vishanth said, “We have filed multiple petitions to relocate the outlet, but in vain.”

As the Chennai Corporation, in its gender-sensitive urban infrastructure design guidelines, suggested the prohibition of liquor stores within 1km of transit areas, the residents urged the government to consider relocating the outlet.

Ward 2 Councillor S Gomathi refused to comment on the issue citing her busy work schedule.