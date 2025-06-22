Six held for robbery attempt at Chennai's OMR

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Friday arrested six people including three juveniles for trying to rob a 21-year-old man who got out of his car to inspect its underbelly after driving over a speed breaker.

Police said that the gang allegedly threatened the complainant, identified as Aditya of Perungudi, and tried to snatch his mobile phone and car keys. The incident happened on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) near the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) signal on June 15.

Aditya is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu assembly speaker V Kalimuthu. Police said that Aditya was returning home after a function and had stopped the car for a few minutes when the gang came on two motorcycles and tried to rob him. As he resisted and got into a verbal tiff, which attracted attention from bystanders, the gang escaped from the scene. Aditya lodged a complaint with the Taramani police station who arrested Mukesh (20), Shankar (20), Srikanth (21) and three juveniles who are all residents of Perungudi. The juveniles were produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.