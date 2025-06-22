Youth arrested for impregnating minor girl

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police have arrested a 23-year-old man under the Pocso Act on charges of impregnating a 15-year-old girl. The crime came to light after the police traced the identity of the girl who had abandoned a newborn near a bush at the Tiruttani government hospital recently.

Police said that a baby girl was discovered by a few people on June 11 after hearing its cries. The authorities saved the child and lodged a complaint with the local police. The baby is under care at a government-recognised orphanage. The Tiruttani all-women police station scanned CCTV footage and identified the girl who abandoned the child.

On investigation, police found out that the girl, a student of Class 10 at a government school in RK Pet, had abandoned the child fearing reactions from her family. She was allegedly impregnated by M Karuna of Tiruttani, with whom she was acquainted. The cops arrested Karuna under the Pocso Act based on her statement.