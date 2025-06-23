A child's first game partner

Play, especially traditional play, takes many guises. While some play the more structured games, in many other cases, play takes on a less structured form but nevertheless, has a strong element of fun.

I would begin with a story. Once upon a time, there lived a woodcutter named Subha Datta. He lived happily with his wife and five children. Every day, the father went into the forest to cut wood, which he sold to his neighbours to make money.

Sometimes, he would take his three boys with him, and now and then, as a special treat, his two little girls were allowed to trot along beside him. The boys longed to be allowed to chop wood for themselves, and their father told them that when they were old enough, he would give each one of them a little axe of their own. Soon, each of the boys had a little axe, and the girls had scissors to cut little twigs.

Folk tales like this highlight the time when fathers often spent bonding with their children. While Subha Datta went on to have many crazy adventures, the children always remembered the happy moments they spent with their father. It is shared experiences of fun like this that create bonds that last a lifetime.

This mimicking of adult life in miniature form and the fun derived from it is universal. Miniature kitchen sets are often the most sought-after toys, and toy soldiers are another well-known choice of play for young children.

In Subha Datta’s case, it was not merely the presence of a miniature axe that provided the fun, but the time spent with the father that added to the enjoyment.

One of the most important connections is between a father and a child. Sometimes in the whirl of modern life, there is no time to build connections and no time to play together. However, if we look back on our mythology, there are strong tales of the bond between father and child.