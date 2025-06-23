A child's first game partner

Play, especially traditional play, takes many guises. While some play the more structured games, in many other cases, play takes on a less structured form but nevertheless, has a strong element of fun.
I would begin with a story. Once upon a time, there lived a woodcutter named Subha Datta. He lived happily with his wife and five children. Every day, the father went into the forest to cut wood, which he sold to his neighbours to make money.
Sometimes, he would take his three boys with him, and now and then, as a special treat, his two little girls were allowed to trot along beside him. The boys longed to be allowed to chop wood for themselves, and their father told them that when they were old enough, he would give each one of them a little axe of their own. Soon, each of the boys had a little axe, and the girls had scissors to cut little twigs.
Folk tales like this highlight the time when fathers often spent bonding with their children. While Subha Datta went on to have many crazy adventures, the children always remembered the happy moments they spent with their father. It is shared experiences of fun like this that create bonds that last a lifetime.
This mimicking of adult life in miniature form and the fun derived from it is universal. Miniature kitchen sets are often the most sought-after toys, and toy soldiers are another well-known choice of play for young children.
In Subha Datta’s case, it was not merely the presence of a miniature axe that provided the fun, but the time spent with the father that added to the enjoyment.
One of the most important connections is between a father and a child. Sometimes in the whirl of modern life, there is no time to build connections and no time to play together. However, if we look back on our mythology, there are strong tales of the bond between father and child.
Pradyumna, Krishna’s eldest son, is often remembered for his valour and resemblance to his father. Yet, folklore also recounts tender moments between Krishna and Pradyumna in Dwaraka. Krishna would engage with his son in mock sword fights, teaching him the art of warfare while ensuring the lessons were interspersed with laughter and playful banter. These moments, not only strengthened their bond, but also prepared Pradyumna for his eventual role as a warrior.
Samba, another notable son of Krishna, is often depicted as mischievous and spirited, traits that led to many amusing episodes in Dwaraka’s folklore. Krishna is said to have indulged Samba’s playful antics with patience and affection. Whether it was racing through the palace gardens or improvising games Krishna’s presence added joy to Samba’s youthful escapades.
I am reminded of a story by Swami Vivekananda, who talks about the difference between contact and connection, which is between heart and heart — eating together, caring for each other, shaking hands, making eye contact, and spending time together. And so too playing together.
In many parts of the world, Father’s Day is celebrated in June. In India, many mock the idea of a day devoted to the father. But whether it’s one day or many and whether the time is spent narrating stories to the child in the womb like Arjuna did with Abhimanyu, or spending time together in the forest like Subha Datta, or like a more modern-day father sitting down to play a game — it does not matter. It’s time well spent.
After all, in the words of Philip Whitmore, “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”