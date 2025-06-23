Are we truly the last generation to witness fireflies? Here's what you need to know

“Many others and I, who are documenting fireflies across the world, are still finding them in large numbers; from cities like New York in the USA to Bengaluru in India. These recent reports are gravely exaggerating,” he says. Sriram notes that fireflies are abundant in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu — often spotted in the peripheries of cities, and in the fringes of forests. At the Aanamalai Tiger Reserve, a firefly hotspot, these flickering wanderers even put up light shows, in 2022, which he documented.

While the situation may not be dire enough to signal extinction just yet, multiple factors do threaten their numbers. “Rains are important for fireflies to survive because they increase the moisture in the soil and create ideal conditions for reproduction. Due to climate change-led sporadic rainfall patterns in India, fireflies’ numbers get negatively impacted,” Sriram says. Fireflies were spotted in large numbers in 2022, because of abundant rainfall, but the numbers were low in 2023 and 2024, he notes. “This year, there’s an excellent increase in the number of fireflies,” he adds.

In cities like Chennai, meanwhile, fireflies are steadily losing their habitats — green spaces, wetlands, and waterbodies — to concrete structures. The urban sprawl also disrupts fireflies’ communication because of light pollution.