Chennai’s C&D waste workers deployed without safety gear, high-visibility uniforms

CHENNAI: Field workers engaged in clearing construction and demolition (C&D) waste on city roads are being deployed without basic safety gear or high-visibility uniforms, raising serious concerns over worker safety. This comes at a time when the civic body has intensified streamlining of C&D waste disposal across the city.

The Premier Precision Company is responsible for clearing debris from primary sites and moving it to secondary collection centres. It is then sent to Kodungaiyur (zones 1-8) or Perungudi (zones 9-15) plants for processing. Skid-steer loaders and transporting vehicles are deployed for debris removal, with each vehicle operated by a driver, accompanied by a helper.

While the loaders handle the primary removal of debris, some large and other leftover fragments are often cleared manually by the helpers using basic tools or even bare hands.

During field visits by TNIE, in some places, workers wore no masks during the clearing process despite the place being covered in a heavy cloud of dust. No gloves are provided to shield them from any metal or glass shards, and no safety boots are provided even while working near electrical poles and junction boxes, workers said.

A helper on the condition of anonymity said, “At times, we’ve faced electric shocks while working near electric poles. Masks are provided rarely.”

“The helpers are also responsible for managing traffic flow during the clearing process, but are not provided with high-visibility uniforms. It is dangerous during nighttime,” said another worker. They also said that they lack proper identity cards, which often leads to police questioning when they return home after work late at night.

“GCC must ensure that contractors provide workers, with high-visibility uniforms, safety gear, official ID cards, and salary slips,” said social activist L M Jai Ganesh. GCC officials were unavailable for comment.