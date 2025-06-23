Driven by decades of vision

Men in tucked-in shirts under high-waisted pants and women in yellow sari and salwar kameez climbed the stage one after the other. They received their awards, posed for the camera, and moved away from the spotlight to click selfies with their family members and update their social media status. ‘Completed more than two decades of service at Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd’, read the photo caption.
Beaming with pride — wide smiles and shining eyes — the hospital employees, referred to as family, were showered with echoing claps and whistles as they brought to life a vision planted 30 years ago. They were awarded on Saturday at the 30th anniversary celebrations and centenary birth anniversary of Prof Dr N Rajan at Hotel Accord Metropolitan, Chennai.
Shobhana Tirumalai Venkatesan, centre head, who completes 28 years of service with the eye care institution, says, “This hospital has seen everything. I graduated and came here, then I got married, delivered a baby, and now she has completed her graduation and is about to enter the workforce. I have spent most of my life here under the guidance of Madam [Sujatha Mohan] and Sir [Mohan Rajan]. Their support has been fruitful, and I am grateful for my position here.”
On June 2, 1995, spanning 6,000 sqft, Rajan Eye Care came into existence in T Nagar. Working on the principle of 3Ts — Trust, Technology, and Total Eye Care — Rajan Eye Care has opened two more branches in the city and is now providing services in seven districts of Tamil Nadu, three districts in Andhra Pradesh and internationally in Bangladesh and Central Africa through its eye bank, established in association with the Rotary, called Rotary Rajan Eye Bank. “This has been possible because of the vision of my father, Prof Dr N Rajan, a visionary at that time,” shared Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care.
The celebration was attended by patients, donors, doctors, and the hospital staff. Dr Partha Biswas was the chief guest. He said, “The vision of Professor Rajan lives through his family, the team of Rajan Eye Care. On this day, I would like to reiterate that his vision has propagated and should live in the hearts and minds of every ophthalmologist.”
The doctors who worked alongside N Rajan were honoured at this celebration. Anandha Kannan recollecting his memories with Rajan, shared, “I worked as an assistant surgeon with Professor Rajan for six months at the Government Ophthalmology Hospital. He went beyond his limitations and aided whoever asked for help, both within the hospital premises and outside. He served the institution with unwavering commitment to help the poor and the needy.”
The other participants were Dr Ronald Yeoh from Singapore, Dr Rasik B Vajpayee from Australia, and Dr Arulmozhi Varman, president of TNOA. They launched Vision Quest, the official journal of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. The journal summarises the awards and technological advancements the hospital has brought into practice.
With this celebration, Sujatha Mohan believes, “We will recommit ourselves to the values of compassion, service and excellence.” With this promise, the hospital continues to evolve, rooted in its legacy, driven by a vision built on grit, and guided by purpose.