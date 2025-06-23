Driven by decades of vision

Men in tucked-in shirts under high-waisted pants and women in yellow sari and salwar kameez climbed the stage one after the other. They received their awards, posed for the camera, and moved away from the spotlight to click selfies with their family members and update their social media status. ‘Completed more than two decades of service at Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd’, read the photo caption.

Beaming with pride — wide smiles and shining eyes — the hospital employees, referred to as family, were showered with echoing claps and whistles as they brought to life a vision planted 30 years ago. They were awarded on Saturday at the 30th anniversary celebrations and centenary birth anniversary of Prof Dr N Rajan at Hotel Accord Metropolitan, Chennai.

Shobhana Tirumalai Venkatesan, centre head, who completes 28 years of service with the eye care institution, says, “This hospital has seen everything. I graduated and came here, then I got married, delivered a baby, and now she has completed her graduation and is about to enter the workforce. I have spent most of my life here under the guidance of Madam [Sujatha Mohan] and Sir [Mohan Rajan]. Their support has been fruitful, and I am grateful for my position here.”