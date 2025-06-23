Reimagining Carnatic presentation

Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival (CTF) has become the most sought after event even for the established Carnatic musicians outside of India. The festival has been tirelessly engaging the Indian community across the American continent for an annual coming together that celebrates Carnatic as a tradition. This year, visiting the Cleveland festival for the eighth consecutive year is a Chennai-based music institution, Sishyakulam that has reimagined Carnatic tradition’s presentation format. Its managing director, the young and vibrant Shankar Santhanagopalan, tells me more about the new format.

But first, here are a few broad strokes that will paint the cultural scene of the Indian diaspora in North America. As much as the community is tuned to pop culture and contemporary forms, they prioritise classical artforms over others for their richness and depth. The feasibility and availability for this goes to the pioneering efforts of a few good Samaritans, who sowed the cultural seeds as early as the 1970s. Today many centres of performing arts have mushroomed in various parts. The Indian diaspora’s socio-cultural engagements here not only exemplifies how they are dedicated in strengthening their cultural roots, but also demonstrates how traditions are inclusive. Through that lens, they add to India’s unity and diversity in a far more pronounced manner.

What was missing in this scenario was a place where parents and students could meet, interact with peers from other regions more often without always having to wait for their India trip. This need was met when Sishyakulam proposed the EPIC Choir. “When we studied the Indian classical music landscape in the United States, we observed that the Carnatic music community was widespread but fragmented. EPIC Choir was conceived to be a platform to bring students from across the country together to be part of something larger than their regional exposure to the artform,” Shankar shared.

“The choral ensemble format enabled us to introduce young learners to contemporary compositions rooted in Carnatic idioms. Since its debut at the CTF in 2015, it has delivered nearly 50 original compositions — each crafted to balance artistic depth with accessibility,” he further explained.