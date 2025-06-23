Super speciality GH for kids to come up in Guindy

CHENNAI: The state government has identified 6.5 acres of land at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy for setting up a super speciality hospital exclusively meant for children.

The construction will begin in September and the work will be completed in two years, health minister Ma Subramanian said.

Subramanian along with health secretary P Senthilkumar and Dr MGR Medical University vice-chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy inspected the site on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the project will cost Rs 487.7 crore.

The hospital will have a six-storey building and will include quarters for nurses, doctors, and professors, among other facilities. It will have 20 specialities and 750 beds, including 100 for ICU, he added.

Apart from paediatric super speciality departments including medicine, critical care, surgery, and gastroenterology, it will also have higher paediatric super speciality departments including oncology, urology, neurosurgery, and transplant unit, the minister said. It will be constructed with biochemistry, microbiology, pathology and imaging suite diagnostic labs apart from dialysis unit, endoscopy suite, interventional radiology and other facilities.

An announcement regarding an exclusive super speciality hospital for children had been made in the Assembly earlier.