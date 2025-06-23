Tamil Nadu awards first large-scale battery storage project to NLC India Renewables

CHENNAI: In a major step towards augmenting clean and reliable power supply in Tamil Nadu, a first-of its-kind contract for setting up 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been awarded to NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL).

The project awarded by Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is the first large-scale battery storage system to come up in Tamil Nadu after the state came up with an exclusive policy for energy storage systems.

Under the central government’s Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, 30% of the capital cost for BESS will be provided as financial support. Tamil Nadu is among the six renewable energy-rich states that were allocated BESS capacities under the initiative alongside Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Officials said the battery system will help store surplus solar and wind energy, which are seasonal energy sources, and supply the power generated when needed, especially during night hours or cloudy days.

The award comprises development of three standalone BESS projects with a combined capacity of 250 MW / 500 MWh, to be established at 400/230/110 kV Ottapidaram Substation, 400/230/110 kV Annpankulam Substation and 400/230/110 kV Kayathar Substation in Tamil Nadu.

A senior official from TNGECL said that large-scale tapping of renewable energy sources like solar and wind comes with its own challenges, including technology for storing power during lean seasons and managing the state’s power grid, as these sources are not available throughout the year.