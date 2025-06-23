Teen held for phone theft that led to techie’s fall from moving EMU train near Paranur

CHENNAI: Nearly a month after an IT professional was grievously injured after falling from a moving EMU train while trying to prevent a phone theft near Paranur station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested Amin Ali (18), hailing from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the theft.

The incident occurred on May 26, when V Divesh of Kancheepuram and employee of an IT firm in Guduvanchery, was on his way home after celebrating his mother’s birthday. He had boarded the EMU train at Kancheepuram.

As the train departed Paranur station, an unidentified man attempted to snatch his phone. Divesh resisted the attempt, but during the struggle, he lost his balance and fell from the moving train.

He sustained serious injuries and was left lying on the platform while the thief escaped with the phone. Passengers and railway staff later rushed him to a hospital in Potheri, where he was treated.

The GRP found that Ali had fled to UP. However, further probe revealed that he had relocated to Chengalpattu, from where he was nabbed. He was remanded to judicial custody.