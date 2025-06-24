Boy injured after falling off terrace dies at Kilpauk Medical College

CHENNAI: A day after falling from the terrace of a two-storey building and sustaining injuries, a 10-year-old boy died here at Kilpauk Medical College on Monday.

The deceased R Karthik, a class 6 student of a private school, is the son of auto driver Rajkumar and Emiliammal, residents of Ramalingapuram in Avadi.

The police said the incident happened when Karthik was trying to retrieve a kite that got stuck in a nearby tree. They said he was playing with some of his friends on the terrace of a prayer hall where he had accompanied his mother to on Sunday.

In a bid to retrieve the kite that got stuck in the tree, Karthik allegedly had climbed the parapet and fell to the ground after a slip. He was found in a pool of blood near the building and was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College for treatment.

He died on Monday. The Avadi police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.