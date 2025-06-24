Civic body floats tenders for already-built parking shed in Chennai?

CHENNAI: The city corporation has floated tenders allegedly for an already-constructed parking shed for battery-operated shuttle service vehicles at the Marina beach. The service was recently inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

As per the tender notice accessed by TNIE, tenders have been floated for the construction of a parking shed for two 11-seater battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) deployed on the Marina service road, at a cost of Rs 8.3 lakh.

The tenders were floated on June 20 with the last date for submissions of applications fixed on June 23. The bids were scheduled to be reviewed on June 24. However, a field visit by TNIE showed the parking shed has already been constructed. As per sources, they were constructed at least 10 days ago.

The construction of the shed even before the completion of the tender process raises concerns of allowing a contractor of the officials’ choosing for the work.

TNIE’s visit to the spot also confirmed that the shed, created as a parking zone for the BOVs at Marina service road near to Marina swimming pool, fitted with turbine vents to remove heat, smoke, and humidity.

The tenders were floated by the zonal level authorities of the Teynampet zone (zone 9) of the city corporation, undersigned by the Teynampet zonal officer and the zone’s executive engineer, dated June 16.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on June 11, flagged off the two BOVs from Ripon Building. These vehicles were intended to operate along the Marina stretch between Anna Square and the Lighthouse, offering better access for elderly and differently-abled visitors.