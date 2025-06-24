Gulf airspace turmoil ripples into Chennai as flights diverted after US base attack

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai International Airport were thrown into disarray overnight after an attack on the US air base at Al Udeid in Qatar forced abrupt airspace restrictions, triggering a wave of cancellations and diversions that extended into the early hours of Tuesday, Chennai Airport sources stated.

Several international services found themselves rerouted or grounded as the regional aviation network struggled to absorb the shock. Three Qatar Airways flights en route to Doha — QR0963 from Denpasar, QR0829 from Bangkok, and QR0936 from Davao — were diverted to Chennai between 12.44am and 2.03am. The aircraft, comprising an Airbus A350 and two Boeing widebodies, were marshalled to remote parking stands as authorities scrambled to manage the unanticipated surge in traffic, sources added.

The fallout was not limited to Qatar Airways. IndiGo, a dominant player on Gulf routes, cancelled multiple departures to the Middle East, including flights to Muscat, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai. Arrivals from key Gulf hubs also bore the brunt, with inbound flights from Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi withdrawn from the roster.

Qatar Airways’ own outbound service to Doha, scheduled for 4.35am, was cancelled, while the corresponding arrival, QR0528 from Doha, was cancelled from the schedule. Air India Express flight, which was to arrive from Dubai at 6.55 am and the flight departing to Dubai at 6.35 am was cancelled.

The uncertainty surrounding the duration of the airspace closure has only deepened concerns for airlines that rely on Gulf traffic which is a vital artery for Chennai’s international passenger flows.