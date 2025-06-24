Maximalism: Add a bit of drama to your homes

Maximalism in the school of design principles, is the opposite of minimalism. It is the absolute celebration of bold colours, textures, and patterns in spaces. It has been around since the 1980s, but regained the spotlight recently. While minimalism is about living simply, maximalism is about living boldly. Personally, I’m always about living in spaces that bring me joy..
This trend has been regaining recognition due to an increased need for self-expression and uniqueness. It allows people to be expressive through their spaces, making them bold, characteristic, and filled with drama. Here are the design characteristics of a maximalist space:
Bold colours
Using bold colours in spaces is the most common differentiator among styles. In this style, the old saying holds good, “Go big, or go home”. Maximalism often demands loud colours and a lot of them. While plush greens are paired with bright pinks, deep blues go with sharp yellows.
Mixed patterns
Pattern play is a vital element of this style. Eclectic maximalism requires a mix of shapes and patterns. Think bold wallpapers, animal prints paired with geometric ones, glossy furniture with printed cushions. The little accessories added in metallic accents help complete the look.
Layering
Layer, layer, and layer more! From décor elements on bookshelves to throws on couches. This design style embraces layering like no other. Have a bare sofa? Layer it with plush fabric throws and patterned cushions. Take everything you love and own and layer it on all surfaces, bookshelves, walls, and cabinets. It’s a style that celebrates the “cabinet of curiosity”, a vintage concept where cabinets were treated like museums holding treasures from top to bottom in all their glory.
Statement pieces
Statement pieces are chosen to embrace the “more is more” philosophy of this design style. Chandeliers to statement art, accent chairs to statement rugs, it’s all very well received here. Though this style is about a lot of elements, one needs to know when to stop for the décor not to become chaotic. Maximalism does not mean endless elements; in fact, one statement piece can be used to align everything in the space..
Textures
Contrasting textures are often used to signify the celebration of diversity and variety in this design concept. Velvet and leather, metal and wood are some examples of how this can be done. Think of a deep velvet sofa paired with a rugged leather chair, a metal table paired with a rustic coffee table. Go bold with contrasting textures while embracing their individuality.
Maximalistic style broken down room-wise
Living room: Bold colours and textures to make the space a perfect hangout spot for friends and family. Add a pop of black to give character as a bonus.
Bedroom: Busy wallpapers, irregular-shaped headboards, and patterned upholstery will work the charm.
Bathrooms: Make it multi-coloured with wallpapers or paint and spruce it up further with metallic accent mirrors and hardware.
Office: Don’t forget the fifth wall, go bold with your ceiling with a pattern or printed wallpaper.
A maximalist is the one who not just owns a lot of elements but showcases them to bring out joy in their spaces. It’s an unusual pick but well-received among design enthusiasts.