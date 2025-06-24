Maximalism: Add a bit of drama to your homes

Maximalism in the school of design principles, is the opposite of minimalism. It is the absolute celebration of bold colours, textures, and patterns in spaces. It has been around since the 1980s, but regained the spotlight recently. While minimalism is about living simply, maximalism is about living boldly. Personally, I’m always about living in spaces that bring me joy..

This trend has been regaining recognition due to an increased need for self-expression and uniqueness. It allows people to be expressive through their spaces, making them bold, characteristic, and filled with drama. Here are the design characteristics of a maximalist space:

Bold colours

Using bold colours in spaces is the most common differentiator among styles. In this style, the old saying holds good, “Go big, or go home”. Maximalism often demands loud colours and a lot of them. While plush greens are paired with bright pinks, deep blues go with sharp yellows.