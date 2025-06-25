Clone of Kooks: Connected by stories beyond borders

In a world created by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), an emergency has arisen. The fate of the world is hidden in a secret recipe. Hence, five cooks, with their bright red clown noses, spatulas, flying pans and magical flavours with a pinch of music set out to save the world.

This imaginative world will unfold in front of a live audience at the 14th edition of The Little Festival, to be held in the city. This action comedy theatre show, Kooks (Sunny Side Up) by The Little Theatre, will be the Indian representation at the international festival.

The play highlights how social media’s hyper connectivity is resulting in more separation, isolation and loneliness. KK, artistic director at The Little Theatre and the creator of Kooks, shares, “We wanted to create a play on how we sail through these conflicts effectively. We realised nothing brings people together as much as food and cooking. All cultures have food as a central element of bringing people together, and somehow we were able to relate to grandmothers, cooking and families and friends coming together, and that’s how the idea of Kooks was born.”