Cop assaults three women at police station, suspended in Chennai

CHENNAI: A video clip of a police head constable from Tiruvallur district assaulting and yelling at three women, including a pregnant lady, who had come to follow-up on a complaint of sexual harassment attracted strong criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday.

The Tiruvallur SP has suspended head constable Raman and ordered disciplinary proceedings against him. The video of the incident, which occurred on Monday morning, received condemnations from TN BJP president Nainar Nagentthran, and also from AIADMK and PMK.

According to police sources, the complainant had come to the Kanakamma Chathiram police station to follow up on a complaint she had filed against a man who reportedly sent her vulgar messages. She wanted to brief the police about the man allegedly threatening her friends, one of whom was pregnant, who had accompanied her when she went to confront him at his home.

When she and her two women friends went to the police station to brief the cops about this, head constable Raman allegedly sided with the man they had accused. The alleged assault was caught on camera. Police sources said that a probe into the complaint filed by the woman is under way.

Attack on pregnant lady condemned

The video of the incident, which occurred on Monday morning, received condemnations from TN BJP president Nainar Nagentthran, and also from AIADMK and PMK