Greater Chennai Corporation to restore 41 ponds at Rs 119 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to rejuvenate 41 ponds in the North Chennai zones of Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Tondiarpet at Rs 119.12 crore.

The restoration works will include desilting, deepening, strengthening of bunds, and construction of retaining walls. The Manali zone will see the largest share of the work, with 28 ponds set for rejuvenation at Rs 58.43 crore. In Thiruvottiyur, four ponds will be restored at a cost of Rs 28.9 crore.

Madhavaram zone also will see Rs 11-crore restoration of four ponds. In Tondiarpet, Rs 20.97 crore has been allocated for five projects.

Moreover, five pond restoration projects worth Rs 25.25 crore are in progress using GCC’s capital fund. Four new ponds have been created in Guindy, with a storage capacity of 2.28 lakh cubic metres to reduce flooding.