Snooker gets a new teen champ

Tamil Nadu has made its mark as a hub for producing chess greats as young as 14 years old. But now in cue sports too, children, who are barely into their teens, are grandly displaying their talent.

A few days back, 14-year-old Rahul Williams (CDBSA) from Coimbatore outsmarted seasoned player Freddy (MRC) by 4-1 in the best-of-7 final of the Chandrasekar and S Magesh Memorial Non-Ranking Snooker Championship held at Chennai.

Rahul, a class 8 student of Elango Metric school, Coimbatore, was inspired by his father and coach Jehan Wills, to take up the sport. Jehan is a former junior Kerala state player who won the state junior championship for two consecutive years. He has also been Tamil Nadu No. 3 in the state rankings. So it was natural for Rahul to lean towards snooker. “Rahul started his snooker career at the age of 10 in 2022. In 2023, he participated in the state ranking, achieved fourth position, and participated in nationals. In 2024, he won a gold medal in Tamil Nadu state junior snooker and in billiards, got a silver. He also excelled in the sub-juniors bagging silver in billiards and snooker,” said Jehan.