Garima Greh scheme for trans persons in Chennai struggles as dues pile up

Trouble in the framework

Arjun was one of the residents of the shelter in 2021. He treads carefully around any mention of his life before 2021 and only discloses that he was forced out of his home since his parents refused to accept him and therefore didn’t complete his schooling. “It is not easy to find a job if you’ve only completed class 10, and on top of that, I am a trans man. I suffered,” he says. It was through someone from the trans community in Bengaluru that Arjun found out about Garima Greh.

Aimed at sheltering trans persons, aged between 18 and 60, the programme entails providing skill development training and helping them transition out of the shelter into independent living; all within six months’ time.

Arjun says that that timeline is insufficient for many to find their footing. Jeeva concurs, “Many students in their first or second year of college, flee their homes due to neglect or sometimes abuse, and come here. How can we send them out in just six months? We, therefore, give them a grace period of one year.”

This concession helped Arjun. “At the shelter, I got time to get stable mentally and otherwise. I was fed three meals a day, I had a roof above my head, there were others who were going through similar struggles, and I took spoken English and driving lessons. A little over a year later, I found a job in a hospital and moved out. I am still working there,” Arjun says.

Sahana, a trans woman, who also lived at the shelter around the same time as Arjun, says that she had also extended her stay for up to one year. “I was staying in a men’s hostel and studying an M.Ed course. During my course in 2021, I underwent gender affirmation surgery. I came to know of this shelter from the Internet. I needed post-surgery care and owing to fear of eviction, I also couldn’t disclose much about my surgery or even dress the way I wanted to at the hostel,” she explains.

Sahana then applied and enrolled herself at the Garima Greh shelter. “I recovered from my surgery at that shelter because the scheme mandated daily doctor visits. I also finished my M.Ed course while staying there. I improved my language through spoken English classes, learnt driving, got my licence, and moved out to my own rental house after I secured a teaching job at a private school,” she adds.