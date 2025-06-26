NGT seeks plan to clear wetlands off charru mussels

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over the state government’s sluggish progress in addressing the invasive charru mussel infestation in the Ennore-Pulicat wetland, a critical ecosystem supporting thousands of fishermen. Two years after the issue was raised, the tribunal questioned the state’s commitment to restoring these ecologically vital waters.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the NGT bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, posted the case for the second week of August and sought a clear roadmap for removal of charru mussels.

Charru mussel, a South American invasive species, has wreaked havoc in Ennore Creek, Pulicat lake, and Kosasthalaiyar backwaters, displacing native bivalves like yellow clams and green mussels, and disrupting prawn behaviour. Local fishermen report a thick layer of foul-smelling excrement covering the lake bed, threatening their livelihood.

The state Wetland Authority filed a report outlining ongoing efforts, but Water Resource Department is asking for a Rs 20.85 crore to dredge 2.2 km in Kattupalli and Puzhuthivakkam and had approached Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Tangedco for funding.

When the case was first filed by Ennore resident S Kumaresan in 2023, the invasive mussel species spread was observed in a 7 km stretch, but as per latest estimate the spread is noticed on a 24km stretch, which could further steeply increase the WRD’s estimate manifold.

M Magesh Nagarajan, superintending engineer (WRD), Palar Basin Circle, said dredging activities in the Athipattu village on a 1.7 km stretch located near the NCTPS bridge along the Kosasthalaiyar backwater are currently under way.