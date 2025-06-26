Tambaram eyes primary healthcare boost with nine new urban wellness centres

CHENNAI: In a bid to further improve access to primary healthcare, the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has completed the construction of nine Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs) across the city. Built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh each, these centres are set to improve doorstep healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved neighbourhoods.

According to officials, the UHWCs have been strategically located to ensure every resident of Tambaram access public healthcare within a 2 to 3-km radius. The move is expected to ease the burden on existing hospitals and improve early detection and management of common illnesses, non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health concerns.

Each UHWC will be staffed with four healthcare personnel, including a doctor, staff nurse, health inspector, and hospital assistant, and will operate in two shifts to maximise service coverage. The morning session will run from 8 am to 12 noon, and an evening clinic, from 4 pm to 8 pm, will benefit working-class residents who are unable to visit hospitals during regular hours.

Inspired by the model of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, these centres aim to bridge the gap between communities and healthcare institutions by offering accessible, reliable care free of cost close to home.

The services offered will include preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative care, alongside essential diagnostic and pharmacy support. Officials said the centres are well-equipped and will also serve as hubs for health education, screenings, and referrals to higher-level facilities when required.

With the addition of these nine facilities, Tambaram now has a network of 31 urban public health institutions, including 13 existing Urban Primary Health Centres and nine earlier-established UHWCs.