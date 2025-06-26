Two detained for killing, burying two ‘friends’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur district police on Wednesday detained two youth for allegedly murdering two of their friends and burying their bodies near Uthukottai a week ago.

The two suspects, identified as Kamalesh and Mani, were arrested by the Pennalurpet police following missing complaints from the family members of Akash (19) and Janakiraman (20) from Uthukkottai, in Thiruvallur district, three days ago.

After the the police started questioning their friends, they came to know that a group had gone to a vacant plot in the vicinity to have a drinking session. Police sources said Akash and Janakiraman were murdered in a drunken brawl.

The detained youngsters, Kamalesh and Mani, told the police that the duo had been buried in that plot. The bodies will be exhumed by in the presence of revenue officials on Thursday. Another suspect in the case, Nalam Pandian, surrendered before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

The police are investigating further in the case to find out the involvement of others and the motive behind the crime.