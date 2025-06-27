PVR gets interim relief to run theatre at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on the fresh petitions filed by PVR Inox Limited, multiplex theatre operator, which prayed for the court to quash a letter issued by the AAI on June 20, 2025, asking it to close the cinema halls run on the multi-level car parking complex on the Chennai airport premises and to temporarily restrain it (AAI) from interfering with its operations.

Apart from ordering issuance of notice, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, before whom the petitions came up for hearing, granted interim injunction against the AAI from interfering with the operations of the petitioner firm in the multi-level car parking complex. The judge adjourned the hearing to July 7.

The matter pertains to the recent decision of AAI to close down the cinema halls by prematurely terminating the lease granted to Meenambakkam Realty Private Limited, an SPV launched by Olympia Techpark Limited to develop and run the Aerohub on the airport premises. PVR Inox had entered into a sub-licencing agreement with the SPV for 13 years.