Dawoodi Bohra's Ashara Mubaraka underway in Chennai

Justice. Truth. Humanity. These are the universal values that Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Husain, stood and sacrificed for. He was martyred in 680 AD, in the Battle of Karbala. The conflict occurred on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram. Hence, the first ten days of the month — first in the Islamic calendar — are dedicated to remembering Prophet Mohammed, Imam Husain, his family, and companions.
This period is Ashara Mubaraka or The Blessed Ten. During this time, every Dawoodi Bohra community centre across the world hosts a series of congregations that touch upon various themes and disciplines. For this community in Chennai, it is a historic occasion. Ashara Mubaraka 1447, which is celebrated with fervour around the world, is returning to the city after a fifty-year hiatus, bringing with it a resurgence of unity and faith.
City on the map
Earlier, in 1975, the 52nd leader of the community, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, chose the city for the commemoration. His son, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader worldwide, chose the city again in 2025. “Fifty years feel like a lifetime, yet the memories of Syedna Burhanuddin’s visit are as fresh as ever,” says Ibrahim Haji, an elder of the community. “His presence brought immense growth and prosperity. Now, with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin gracing us with his presence, we are looking forward to his guidance and counsel on various aspects of life.”
This year’s theme is to explore the universe, the planetary orbits, its celestial bodies, and ultimately, on the final day, the planet Earth.
According to a press release, Syedna, in his address, drew parallels between the physical stars and planets, and key personalities from the history of Islam, who also, like the stars above, have had a lasting impact on the inhabitants of the earth, specifically upon adherents to the faith.
During these ten days, the life of Imam Husain — how he was martyred, and the challenges faced — is preached. Additionally, lessons on the role of equality, conviction, and self-growth are imparted. School students, business professionals, homemakers...every individual is dedicated to attending the sermon.
An estimated 43,000 community members from parts of the world are housed in nine zones in the city, including Perungudi, Royapuram, Basin Bridge, Madhavaram, YMCA. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate and are elated that His Holiness has graciously accepted our invitation to conduct this year’s Ashara Mubaraka congregations in our city,” shares Aliasger Shakir, community outreach coordinator.
Community get-together
At Saifee Masjid on Moore Street, the air hums with the rhythm of prayer, men in white kurta and women in rida fill the street, blue-uniformed security personnel with their walkie-talkies navigate traffic, and volunteers in green vests are ready to serve.
Approximately 8,000 individuals from the city have volunteered to contribute their services to the community. “I was asked to volunteer for HR since that’s my expertise — choosing the right person for the right job, creating a team of volunteers for different services required in spearheading this event,” shares Mariyam Boota, an HR professional, adding “It is the essence of volunteerism that drives this event.”
The participants are further divided into 16 departments — food and hygiene, fire and safety, communications, hospitality, transport, architecture, environment, health, and more. Fazaleabbas Alibhai Vana, a textile shop owner, who has volunteered in the food and hygiene department, says, “In 2023, Ashara Mubaraka was held in Dubai, I volunteered in the same department and wanted to do so this year as well. We make sure no food goes to waste; we serve only how much is asked for, nothing more or less. In the kitchen, wastes are segregated into dry and wet, and blue and green bins are positioned for people to dispose of waste accordingly.”
The community members in the city open their hearts and homes to the members from other regions. Tasneem Kutubuddin, a member, shares, “Ashara Mubaraka is a period of mourning and self-reflection. It gives us a time to disconnect ourselves from the worldly hustle and bustle and focus on ourselves spiritually in order to become a better human being.”