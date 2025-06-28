Dawoodi Bohra's Ashara Mubaraka underway in Chennai

City on the map

Earlier, in 1975, the 52nd leader of the community, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, chose the city for the commemoration. His son, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader worldwide, chose the city again in 2025. “Fifty years feel like a lifetime, yet the memories of Syedna Burhanuddin’s visit are as fresh as ever,” says Ibrahim Haji, an elder of the community. “His presence brought immense growth and prosperity. Now, with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin gracing us with his presence, we are looking forward to his guidance and counsel on various aspects of life.”

This year’s theme is to explore the universe, the planetary orbits, its celestial bodies, and ultimately, on the final day, the planet Earth.

According to a press release, Syedna, in his address, drew parallels between the physical stars and planets, and key personalities from the history of Islam, who also, like the stars above, have had a lasting impact on the inhabitants of the earth, specifically upon adherents to the faith.