Food scene spices up in Anna Nagar

If there is one thing that Anna Nagar takes seriously, it is food. With restaurants and cafes in nooks and corners of the area covering every cuisine and introducing world-class flavours from time to time, the neighborhood has cultivated a diverse food culture. Whether it’s a family dinner or late-night dessert, residents of this locality know exactly where to go, and their thirst for new options is never-ending.

On Friday morning, the beats of chenda melam echoed on the 12th Main Road, signalling the arrival of a new, yet established name to the neighbourhood; Nandhana Palace, an Andhra-style restaurant chain that has an exclusive following across two major states of the South — Bengaluru and Chennai. This marks the Nandhana Palace’s 27th branch overall and its fifth in Chennai. “The customers kept asking when we’d open a branch in Anna Nagar, and their questions have finally found answers,” said R Ravichandar, chairman and managing director of Nandhana Group.