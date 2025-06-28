Is belly binding good for postpartum recovery?

Belly binding is considered a traditional postpartum support that involves wrapping a cloth or binder, often worn to split the abdomen to maintain posture and to reduce back pain and give the uterus the support it needs as it returns to the pre-pregnancy size. Though it has been observed that it won’t help to tighten the belly fat or abdominal muscles, its gentle pressure may help the uterus to shrink back faster to its normal condition, and reverse pregnancy-related changes, including abdominal muscle separation, weakened core muscles, and back pain issues.

Benefits

Belly binding can ease discomfort in women after delivery, offering support to abdominal muscles and also to split flabby muscles from the sutured site and to reduce back pain.

They can provide gentle compression to women who experience weakened core muscles after childbirth as they bring separated muscles closer together.

More importantly, Belly binding helps maintain good posture. It supports in reducing back pain by improving posture and relieving strain on the spine.