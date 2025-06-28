Is belly binding good for postpartum recovery?

Belly binding is considered a traditional postpartum support that involves wrapping a cloth or binder, often worn to split the abdomen to maintain posture and to reduce back pain and give the uterus the support it needs as it returns to the pre-pregnancy size. Though it has been observed that it won’t help to tighten the belly fat or abdominal muscles, its gentle pressure may help the uterus to shrink back faster to its normal condition, and reverse pregnancy-related changes, including abdominal muscle separation, weakened core muscles, and back pain issues.
Benefits
Belly binding can ease discomfort in women after delivery, offering support to abdominal muscles and also to split flabby muscles from the sutured site and to reduce back pain.
They can provide gentle compression to women who experience weakened core muscles after childbirth as they bring separated muscles closer together.
More importantly, Belly binding helps maintain good posture. It supports in reducing back pain by improving posture and relieving strain on the spine.
Drawbacks
Use of belly bindings has nothing to do with toning abdominal muscles or reducing belly fat.
Belly binder/brace, when used for an extended period of time, may weaken core muscles further if used as a substitute for proper exercise and rehabilitation.
Due to it being tight and wrapped around, many women who have undergone C-section may experience uneasiness, making breathing difficult. Prolonged usage without proper breaks may cause circulation problems, skin irritation, or provide pressure on internal organs.
Key considerations
Women who have maintained good core strength can experience faster natural recovery. It is important to follow the postpartum core strengthening exercises and stretches, breathing exercises, etc. They may lead to more sustainable long-term results compared to passive support.
Postpartum rehabilitation plays a major role in rehabilitating weakened core muscles, correcting posture, and relieving pain. It is important to do a diastasis recti assessment around six weeks postpartum or later. Based on the assessment, exercise can be followed. Proper consultation with the professional health care provider can help determine guidance for the postpartum journey with or without postpartum belly binding.