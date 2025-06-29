Chief secretary reviews infra works, lake restoration in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam inspected the progress of several infrastructure projects in the city corporation limits on Saturday, including sewerage systems, road construction, and water bodies restoration works.
The chief secretary examined underground sewerage projects worth Rs 99.71 crores in Mugalivakkam (Ward 156) and similar projects taken up at a cost of Rs 418.20 crores in Perungudi division covering Kottivakkam and Palavakkam areas. He also conducted a surprise inspection of the fair price shop in Mugalivakkam.
As part of pre-monsoon preparations, the inspection covered desilting work worth Rs 30 lakh carried out at the Aarukann canal in Adyar and a road construction work worth Rs 8.09 crores from Velachery to Perungudi MRTS station.
He also visited the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Perumbakkam and interacted with residents regarding sanitation services. This was followed by an inspection of the Tangal Lake restoration project in Sholinganallur, funded through Infosys’s Rs 5-crore CSR contribution.
As part of the restoration, the lake is to be widened from 24.30 acres to 26.51 acres, increasing its capacity from 158 to 300 million litres, with ecological improvements, including the creation of bird islands and planting 50 types of native trees.
The chief secretary was accompanied by Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation J Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of Highways and Minor Ports Department R Selvaraj, Managing Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Dr TG Vinay, Managing Director (FAC) of Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) D Baskara Pandiyan, and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Shreya P Singh.