Chief secretary reviews infra works, lake restoration in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam inspected the progress of several infrastructure projects in the city corporation limits on Saturday, including sewerage systems, road construction, and water bodies restoration works.

The chief secretary examined underground sewerage projects worth Rs 99.71 crores in Mugalivakkam (Ward 156) and similar projects taken up at a cost of Rs 418.20 crores in Perungudi division covering Kottivakkam and Palavakkam areas. He also conducted a surprise inspection of the fair price shop in Mugalivakkam.

As part of pre-monsoon preparations, the inspection covered desilting work worth Rs 30 lakh carried out at the Aarukann canal in Adyar and a road construction work worth Rs 8.09 crores from Velachery to Perungudi MRTS station.