Ample Parks launches industrial and logistics park at Mahindra World City

CHENNAI: Ample Parks, a joint venture between UK-based private equity firm Actis and Mahindra Lifespaces, has launched a 71-acre industrial and logistics park within the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) of Mahindra World City (MWC), marking its foray into industrial real estate market.

Backed by a planned investment of Rs 800 crore, the facility is the largest Grade-A industrial space within MWC’s DTA and one of the few large-format developments of its kind in the region. The company plans to expand its land portfolio tenfold over the next five to seven years to build a pan-India platform.

Located along the Oragadam-Maraimalai Nagar corridor, the park is designed to cater to industries including automotive, engineering, electronics and white goods. It offers 2.1 million sq ft of leasable area with both ready-to-move-in and built-to-suit options. Once fully operational, the park is expected to generate Rs 110 crore in annual revenue and over Rs 1,400 crore in a decade. It is also projected to create nearly 11,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Ample Parks MWC is a future-ready ecosystem that integrates industrial, commercial, and logistics capabilities,” said Akash Rastogi, CEO and Director of Ample Parks. “This is just the beginning, we intend to replicate this model across India’s high-growth corridors.”