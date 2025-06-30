An ancient Vishnu temple close to the River Coovam

Sridevi in this temple is worshipped as Kamalavalli and Bhudevi is known as Kanakavalli which is an unique feature. The utsava-murti (processional image), also seen with Sridevi and Bhudevi, is just like the main deity except that the left hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving gesture). Although most Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu have a shrine for Goddess Lakshmi, there are a few which do not, and this temple falls into the second category. However, the utsava-murti of this Goddess, known as Kamalavalli Thayar, is worshipped in the main sanctum.

Attesting to the fact that this is an ancient temple is a Tamil inscription which had been discovered on a slab in the ardha-mandapa in front of the central shrine. This fragmentary epigraph is datable to the reign of Jatavarman Tribhuvanachakravartin Sundara Pandya Deva, king of Madurai. In all likelihood, this ruler was Jatavarman Sundara Pandya I (1251-1268 CE), an emperor who enlarged the Pandyan kingdom into an Empire. It appears to record an endowment made by this king for the expenses of celebrating the Panguni festival in the temple of Thiruvirkolam Udaiya Nayanar of Koovam alias Tyagasamudranallur. Since this inscription records that this donation was made in his 26th regnal year, it must be dated 1277 CE. The temple mentioned in this lithic record is that of Tripurantaka Swami in Koovam, about 15 km from Sattarai, which is a Padal Petra Sthalam or temple eulogised by the Nayanmars, located close to the source of River Coovam.

Many festivals are celebrated in this small, but neatly maintained Karumanikka Perumal temple such as Pournami in Chittirai; Panguni Uttiram; Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Margazhi and Andal Thirukalyanam.