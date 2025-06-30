Love and all its allies come together at Chennai Pride March

Masquerade masks adorned a few faces, hiding their identities, but their voices were fully heard. People walked hand in hand with friends and strangers alike. Some wore wings, others wore crowns. One danced in a pure white sari with slogans and hand-drawn queer personalities, another held high a canvas with a picture of BR Ambedkar in a LGBTQIA+ rainbow background, marking his principle of equality for all individuals. The pride flags were everywhere, soaring high on poles, crocheted onto outfits, and woven into every possible accessory. Each stroke make-up aligned with the stories they harboured. A group of supporters matched outfits — veshti with pride flags as borders, combining culture with conviction.

“Pride is important because some kid in the world thinks it’s better to be dead than alive. Every queer person must know that we are fighting the hate with love, one day at a time...If you know somebody who is queer, if you see them going through a tough time, you being quiet is also participating in violence,” said Sanjevi Jayaraman, an academic content creator.