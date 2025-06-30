Love and all its allies come together at Chennai Pride March

Chennai’s streets shimmered with colours on Sunday evening. People dressed in outfits born out of pride and passion, vibing to parai beats and trending songs blasting over the speakers — this was a call for equality in the annual celebration of identity, solidarity, and happiness.
Participants across generations, genders, sexualities, and geographies, turned up in thousands at the 17th Annual Chennai Pride March. “Pride has always been delightful. It’s a celebration of me, us. And here (Pride March) is the only place where I can be me without any judgment around. The diversity, the scope, and the spectrum of people — you won’t find that in many places like Chennai,” said a participant from Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Chennai.
Masquerade masks adorned a few faces, hiding their identities, but their voices were fully heard. People walked hand in hand with friends and strangers alike. Some wore wings, others wore crowns. One danced in a pure white sari with slogans and hand-drawn queer personalities, another held high a canvas with a picture of BR Ambedkar in a LGBTQIA+ rainbow background, marking his principle of equality for all individuals. The pride flags were everywhere, soaring high on poles, crocheted onto outfits, and woven into every possible accessory. Each stroke make-up aligned with the stories they harboured. A group of supporters matched outfits — veshti with pride flags as borders, combining culture with conviction.
“Pride is important because some kid in the world thinks it’s better to be dead than alive. Every queer person must know that we are fighting the hate with love, one day at a time...If you know somebody who is queer, if you see them going through a tough time, you being quiet is also participating in violence,” said Sanjevi Jayaraman, an academic content creator.
Every step from Rajarathinam Stadium to Langs Garden Road brought together young voices and activists, all moving as one towards a future with more space and less judgement for everyone. Alongside the celebration, voices called for change — inclusive education, especially in medicine, horizontal reservation, state-exclusive LGBTQIA+ rights, legalisation of same-sex marriage, and accessible facilities for all. The demands echoed loud and clear: Pride without policy is incomplete.
Among the participants was Ben Pugsley, acting British Deputy High Commissioner, who said, “This is my first time participating in the Pride March in Chennai. It is a joyous occasion to be part of, and people have been really welcoming. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights.”
With every “Happy Pride” that was chanted and free hugs and kisses that were shared, the march reaffirmed that Chennai is a city that embraces love in all its forms.