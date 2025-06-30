Ten days, ten stories come alive on stage

In a city where sabhas are synonymous with iyal (literature), isai (music) and nadagam (drama), Krishna Gana Sabha keeps the tradition of theatre alive every year with its Summer Drama Fest. For ten days, the sabha’s stage becomes a canvas for laughter, nostalgia, and hard truths. As the 2025 edition unveiled on June 26, the stage once again became the meeting ground for veteran drama troupes sharpening their skills to meet the new-age audience.

“The drama fest was initially started in 1960. It’s been over sixty years. It was my father (R Yagnaraman) who was the pioneer of Krishna Gana Sabha and this drama fest as well,” says Y Prabhu, general secretary of Krishna Gana Sabha. “The intent was to provide a platform for Tamil theatre artistes to exhibit their talents.”

Various well-known veteran drama troupes including, actor Sivaji Ganesan troupe, actor Nagesh troupe, actress Manorama troupe, actor Mouli troupe among others have been part of this drama fest in the 90s. Notably, keeping up the legacy of late actor-comedian Crazy Mohan, his troupe, Crazy Creations have been performing continuously at the fest.