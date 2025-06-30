When life is a game

While I was researching options for this article, my husband was joking about how some childhood memories linger forever. He then went on to recite a couplet written by Kabir Das that he had learned in school. It was almost as if he had just studied it for a test yesterday.

Kabir Das was a 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint whose verses continue to resonate across religious and cultural boundaries. Born in or around 1398 in Varanasi, Kabir was one of the most influential figures of the Bhakti movement.

It was his birthday in June, which was reason enough to do some digging. With my passion for traditional games, I started researching Kabir Das’s associations with games and play. There is no historical record or mention of Kabir Das engaging in games or recreational play as we think of it today. His life was centered around spiritual inquiry, poetic expression, and challenging the religious orthodoxy of his time, even when he was a child.