Protesting Chennai fishers seek withdrawal of Marina centre, beach projects

CHENNAI: Fisherfolk from Srinivasapuram, Mullikkuppam and Mullima Nagar staged a protest on Friday, urging the government to provide a long-term housing solution as per CRZ guidelines and withdraw several proposed projects along the beach, including the Marina Business Centre, which they claim threaten their livelihood.

The TNHB prepared a DPR in 2022 for the Marina Business Centre, covering 25.26 acres near Srinivasapuram. Recently, authorities began constructing a compound wall, triggering opposition.

Fisherfolk said large-scale development in densely populated fishing settlements would affect their life. Their families had lived in that land before eviction in 1954 under the Madras Slum Improvement (Acquisition of Land) Act 1954. They were later provided housing in TNUHDB’s Srinivasapuram tenements, which have deteriorated.

In December 2024, residents submitted petitions citing their growing population and urging the implementation of long-term housing plans mandated under the CRZ Notification on the land, which has been earmarked for MBC. They said while there was no response to their petitions.

K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “The Chennai Climate Action Plan (2023) projects sea levels will rise by 2050 and 2100, potentially inundating these areas. However, the inundation map does not classify the Marina Business Centre’s location as vulnerable. The government must prioritise and proceed with long-term housing solutions for coastal communities.”

TNHB officials could not be reached for a comment immediately.