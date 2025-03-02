Chennai’s heat stress worsens amid rise in temperatures, humidity and urban expansion

CHENNAI: Chennai is facing a growing heat stress crisis, driven by rising temperatures, soaring humidity, and rapid urban expansion, according to a recent analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The Urban Heat Stress Tracker: Chennai report reveals a troubling combination of climate change and urban heat island effects is pushing the city into thermal discomfort.

The study shows a summertime decadal average ambient air temperature increase of 0.4°C, from 30.3°C in 2001-2010 to 30.7°C in 2014-2023.

Relative humidity has also climbed by 5 per cent over the same period, adding significant heat stress.

Last year, March- April period was 1°C hotter than the 2014-2023 average, signaling an accelerating trend.

This year is no different. The temperatures are above normal and there are early indications of the coming summer months being extremely harsh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above normal temperatures this summer.