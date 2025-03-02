CMRL completes grade separator works as metro construction progresses

CHENNAI: CMRL has completed grade separator works between Mullaithottam and Karayanchavadi stations, marking a “crucial step” in the construction of the metro corridor.

As part of this development, a motor trolley was transported from Poonamallee depot to Mullaithottam station, reaching Pier No. 424 designated as the starting point for the grade separator construction. The road cum rail vehicle (RRV), essential for overhead equipment installations, was also moved from Poonamallee depot to Mullaithottam station.

Metro rail authorities have confirmed that civil construction work is actively progressing along the stretch between Porur and Poonamallee depot. The project remains on track, with plans to open the corridor for passenger services by late 2025, officials said.

Meanwhile, a total of 86,65 lakh passengers travelled in metro trains in the month of February.