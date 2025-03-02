Veteran Tamil playwright Kaniyuran reflects on his illustrious career

On the humongous impact of his debut play ‘Amateur Aravamudhu’, Kaniyuran said he had to double up as an actor besides penning the script. “Acting was not in me but then, I had to do justice to my script which was heavily laced with humour and a bit of sarcasm. The audience simply loved the way where the characters spoke their mind without any inhibition. The stage was set for further laurels as the media lavished its praise on an unsung newcomer.”

Kaniyuran attributed his wins to the opportunities presented to him by his friend Arthanareewaran, who had formed a troupe. “Writing bug bit me and I earned the tag of the one who had the wherewithal to pen a script for a play overnight. Before long, I had penned 20 scripts and the strike rate of success to a knowledgeable audience had me in a thrall. That was when the pressure factor enveloped me but then my inspiration stemmed from the bold ways with which the movies of eminent director K Balachander was received by a different set of audience in that era.”

For Kaniyuran, what set him apart from the handful of writers was his ability to see the audience involvement in each of his plays. “In those days, songs were an integral part of plays and I had my fill placing six love-drenched songs in the play ‘Vazhkai Azhaikiurathu’ where the audience clamoured for all the songs to be staged again in a repeat show.”

Kaniyuran said his experiemental play ‘Manothathuva Doctoridam Sila Patients’ was a play that gained momentum. “Audience loved the proceedings. Evidently, they did not bargain for the final denouement. That was when I realised that a bit of surprise and suspense is the fulcrum of a play’s success but has to be done sporadically. After each of my plays, there used to be an interactive session with the audience. The inputs went a long way to gauge the audience expectation besides a fresh set of ideas for the emerging plays.”