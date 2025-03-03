A bridge across time

CHENNAI: Inspiration came to Himmat Shah in Garhi at a time when the Lalit Kala studios in a fringe South Delhi colony were the haunt of artists on the cusp of fame. Here, you could hope to find Krishen Khanna working on the murals for ITC Maurya, cadge a cup of tea off Manjit Bawa, watch Paramjit Singh struggle to capture the haunting light in his landscapes, drop in on Mrinalini Mukherjee for a chat, head for J. Swaminathan’s addas that were known for their fiery rhetoric, or join a queue of printmakers waiting their turn at the printmaking unit.

When Swaminathan moved to Bhopal to set up Roopankar Museum in the Bharat Bhavan complex, Himmat Shah inherited his studio. Ved Nayar was next door and believed that Shah’s elongated terracotta Heads were inspired by his practice at the time.

Himmatbhai never cared too much for the proprieties of the art world. His dour expression was part of his demeanour to warn the world that he suffered no fools. His early inspiration came from the excavation sites of Lothal in Gujarat, where he was born, and the primordial mysteries of what had gone before remained with him till the end of his time…which came following a period of ill-health, on Sunday.

But Shah was never oblivious of linear time. In his studio, you would find clay that he had cured decades ago, using a little bit of it every time he kneaded a new stock, not unlike a sourdough starter. For the sculptor, though, it was in this continuity that he hoped to connect with the past.

Having trained in Baroda at the fledgling Faculty of Fine Arts, Shah set his eyes on clay as his chosen medium and sculpture as his genre, challenging the template of India’s decorative aesthetic. In the 1960s, as a member of Group 1890 into which he was inducted by Swaminathan, he burnt paper to turn into collages. It was understandable that critical interest did not generate into buyer interest.

His drawings from the same period are examples of detailed cross hatching. At any rate, Octavio Paz, who had seen his work as Mexico’s ambassador in New Delhi, recommended him for a scholarship to train in printmaking at Atelier 17 in Paris.