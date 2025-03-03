Chennai's Thiruneermalai residents form human chain to save Periya Eri

CHENNAI: Hundreds of residents from Thiruneermalai formed a human chain, urging the state government to take immediate action to restore Periya Eri. They emphasised that desilting the water body would help recharge the groundwater table and mitigate flooding in the area during the monsoon.

During the protest, hundreds of people including children, under the banner of Thiruneermalai Eri Padhukaapu Kuzhu, formed a one km human chain extending on both sides from Vembarasu Pillaiyar Koil on the banks of Periya Eri.

During the protest, the participants held placards and raised various slogans to urge the state government to allocate funds in the coming budget to restore the lake.