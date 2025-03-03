Chennai

Chennai's Thiruneermalai residents form human chain to save Periya Eri

They emphasised that desilting the water body would help recharge the groundwater table and mitigate flooding in the area during the monsoon.
A human chain formed by residents of Thiruneermalai to draw attention of the state government to take measures to desilt Periya Eri in the area.
A human chain formed by residents of Thiruneermalai to draw attention of the state government to take measures to desilt Periya Eri in the area.Photo | Express, Martin Louis
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Hundreds of residents from Thiruneermalai formed a human chain, urging the state government to take immediate action to restore Periya Eri. They emphasised that desilting the water body would help recharge the groundwater table and mitigate flooding in the area during the monsoon.

During the protest, hundreds of people including children, under the banner of Thiruneermalai Eri Padhukaapu Kuzhu, formed a one km human chain extending on both sides from Vembarasu Pillaiyar Koil on the banks of Periya Eri.

During the protest, the participants held placards and raised various slogans to urge the state government to allocate funds in the coming budget to restore the lake.

Human Chain
Periya Eri

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com