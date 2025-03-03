Digital arrest scam: Two including manpower agency owner arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a woman lodged a complaint about losing Rs 1.16 lakh in a digital arrest scam, the Triplicane Cyber Crime Wing police arrested two men in connection with the fraud on Saturday.

According to the police, on February 3, Rizwana Begum received a call from someone posing as a customs officer, claiming a drug-laden parcel had arrived in her name. Shortly after, a man in a police uniform video-called her via WhatsApp, threatening immediate digital arrest unless she paid a fine. Panicked, she transferred Rs 1.16 lakh, only to realise that she had been scammed. She later reported the incident to the Triplicane police.

Following an investigation, a special team along with cybercrime officials arrested T Venkatesh (42) from Kumbakonam and A Mohammed Yunus (37) from Medavakkam. Police seized three mobile phones and a laptop from them.

During investigation, the police discovered that Venkatesh ran a manpower agency with an associate who later fled to Cambodia. The associate operated scams from abroad, allegedly impersonating officials and transferring money into Venkatesh’s account.

Venkatesh and Yunus had also developed a mobile app for these fraudulent activities. The main suspect is absconding, and police are intensifying their search to nab him. Both the arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.