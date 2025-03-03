Dolls, play, and culture

I was recently reading a story told by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. The story was about a doll made of salt. This salt doll was rather adventurous and travelled to many places and learned about many ideas and concepts from around the world. In the course of its extensive travels, the doll arrived on the seashore. Watching the surging sea and the crashing waves, the doll’s curiosity was piqued.

“What are you?” it asked the sea. “Come in and see,” replied the sea. So, the salt doll waded in, and the deeper she went, the more she dissolved until at last she became one with the sea and understood everything about the sea. This story got me thinking. Much like the doll was used to help us understand how important it is to immerse ourselves completely to learn the true nature of things, many of our festivals and our rituals use this element of play and games. And one such fascination is with dolls.

Perhaps it is rooted in the fact that India has a rich toy making tradition with incredible artisans across our country making the most exquisite toys with wood, clay, cloth, paper, pith and more. Perhaps it is rooted in the fact that in a doll we see ourselves in miniature thus lending us perspective in understanding things because we are outside looking in. Perhaps it is rooted in the fact that we are all children at heart and can never truly escape the charm of toys and dolls.

No matter what the reason, there is a strong element of play in our culture and dolls form an integral part of our customs. Dr V Raghavan, in his book Festivals, Sports and Pastimes of India, says that many of the festivals had one aspect in religion and another in enjoyment, music, dance, jest, with fun and games, forming essential parts of the celebrations.