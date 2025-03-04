Designing a space for tweens

Kids grow up faster than parents anticipate, and so do their needs. Before they reach their teens, their requirements expand — whether for storage, entertainment, or privacy. At this stage, they know exactly what they want in their space.

Accent accessories

Accessories — whether décor, artwork, furnishings, or even small details like door handles — allow tweens to express individuality. Since these elements are easy to update, they keep the space adaptable. Displaying a child’s artwork celebrates their creativity and encourages skill development. Fun additions like a teepee tent or ball pit can also enhance the space and be easily replaced when outgrown.

Choosing the right theme

A room’s theme is a crucial decision. It should reflect the child’s personality and lifestyle rather than follow fleeting trends. A well-thought-out theme promotes productivity, growth, and longevity, ensuring the space remains relevant over time.