Designing a space for tweens

Kids grow up faster than parents anticipate, and so do their needs. Before they reach their teens, their requirements expand — whether for storage, entertainment, or privacy. At this stage, they know exactly what they want in their space.
Accent accessories
Accessories — whether décor, artwork, furnishings, or even small details like door handles — allow tweens to express individuality. Since these elements are easy to update, they keep the space adaptable. Displaying a child’s artwork celebrates their creativity and encourages skill development. Fun additions like a teepee tent or ball pit can also enhance the space and be easily replaced when outgrown.
Choosing the right theme
A room’s theme is a crucial decision. It should reflect the child’s personality and lifestyle rather than follow fleeting trends. A well-thought-out theme promotes productivity, growth, and longevity, ensuring the space remains relevant over time.
Smart storage solutions
As kids grow, so does their need for storage — clothes, shoes, books, personal care items, and entertainment essentials all require space. Optimal storage solutions, such as built-in or multi-purpose furniture and vertical shelving, maximise space, even in compact rooms. Planning for future storage needs ensures the room evolves with the child.
Dedicated study space
A functional study area is essential for academic success. Just like offices impact work efficiency, a well-designed study space enhances focus. It should include organised storage for study materials, ergonomic furniture for long hours of use, and provisions for future storage needs. The right desk height and chair can significantly influence comfort and, ultimately, performance.
Personalisation & involvement
Tweens don’t need external control over every decision. They have clear preferences. Their routine is unique. So involving them in planning fosters a sense of ownership, and responsibility. A room they love will be more functional than the one they resent.
Tweens cherish their rooms as they navigate increasing studies, new friendships, and evolving family relationships. Their room becomes the backdrop for Sunday activities with parents, sleeping alone, and hosting friends for the first time. While this phase is academically demanding, incorporating their favourite colours, characters, or playful elements ensures they can still embrace their childhood.